BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In honor of Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11, the Golden Empire Transit District announced Wednesday that it will be providing free rides to veterans all throughout November.

Riders must present their military IDs when boarding.

The promotion will apply to all GET fixed routes and On-Demand Paratransit services but not Get’s On-Demand Microtransit service.

“We are proud to provide our servicemen and women with 30 days of free rides on our services in honor of Veterans Day,” said Karen King, GET’s CEO, in a news release. “We ask that our veterans simply show their military ID to board, free of charge, every day in November.”

You can use GET’s Trip Planning Tool to plan fixed route travel. On-Demand Paratransit can be scheduled by calling 661-869-6363. Paratransit eligibility is related to a rider with with a disability preventing them from using the fixed route service.