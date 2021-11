BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit said it will offer free rides on Sunday, Nov. 21 because of poor air quality.

The Air Quality Index was at 153, officials said. An AQI over 150 is considered unhealthy and potentially hazardous to the general population.

The free rides cover GET’s fixed routes and On-Demand Paratransit. On-Demand Microtransit will require riders to pay fares.