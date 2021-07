BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit said it is offering free rides Saturday because of poor air quality.

The Air Quality Index is expected to be 172. An AQI of 150 or higher is considered unhealthy and potentially hazardous.

GET Bus is offering its fixed routes and GET-a-Lift service free on July 10. Routes are in operation between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.