BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There’s good news for parents traveling on the GET bus with children this summer.

Golden Empire Transit has brought back GET’s Reading Express. Through a partnership with the Kern Literacy Council, all GET buses will provide an on-board library aimed at children from infancy to third grade.

The program’s purpose is to expose kids to literacy while giving busy parents the chance to positively interact with their kids during commutes.

GET said the mobile library also gives easy access to books for children who might not have them at home.