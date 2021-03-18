GET board approves using hydrogen powered buses to meet state emissions standards

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit’s board of directors approved pursuing hydrogen fuel technology in anticipation of five new hydrogen buses arriving in the next few months.

The move will allow GET to move forward on meeting state regulations, which require it to purchase and use buses powered by alternative fuels with the lowest possible emissions.

The board also approved increasing service including the expansion of on-demand rides from Southwest Bakersfield into Downtown and eastside of Bakersfield.