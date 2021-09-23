GET board approves purchase of electric buses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five electric buses have been approved for purchase by the Golden Empire Transit board of directors.

“This aligns with the implementation of the Zero Emission Bus Plan, moving GET forward in compliance with the California Air Resource Board regulation by the purchase and use of vehicles fueled by alternative fuels with the lowest possible emissions,” a GET news release said.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the board also approved a a plan for hiring strategies to help keep a “strong and qualified” workforce, including offering sign-on bonus pay and vaccination requirements for new hires, and incentive pay for current GET employees through December 2021, according to the release.

And the board approved a COVID-19 readiness plan with different levels of service if GET loses a portion of its workforce or experiences supply chain issues.