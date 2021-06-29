GET awarded $3M grant to help achieve goal of 12 electric buses by 2023

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit has received some new funding to help its efforts to reduce emissions.

GET says it was awarded a $3 million 2021 Low or No Emission Bus Grant that will help cover the construction costs of a hydrogen fueling facility that will help the company reach its goal of having a fleet of 12 fuel-cell electric buses by 2023.

GET says this grant will help the company reach the requirement for public transit in California to transition to 100 percent zero-emission bus fleets by 2040.

“GET is thrilled to be awarded this grant. It is one step closer to a cleaner transit future at GET,” said CEO Karen King.