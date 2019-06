BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Golden Empire Transit has added an additional month for the Summer Youth Passes program for riders.

The passes provides unlimited rides during the month of purchase for $20.

It’s available for purchase through the Token App, available on Google Play or Apple Play.

The Summer Youth Pass has included the month of May, and will be available for riders six to 20 years old in May, June, July and August.