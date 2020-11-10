Get A Gun closing in December after 15 years in business

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Get A Gun is calling it quits after 15 years in business.

The store, located at 3903 Patton Way, has confirmed that it will close as of Dec. 20. The last day to pick up a firearm will be Nov. 29. All sales are final and all undelivered merchandise will be forfeited to cover storage fees, the business said.

“This beautiful state of ours has chosen to penalize firearms dealers with fines for minor issues,” Get A Gun said in a social media post. “The future potential…president has it out for us also. Thanks again for all the great people we have met over the years and made friends.”

The store can be reached at 661-978-6450.