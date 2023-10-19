BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — DaVita’s national health tour is coming to Bakersfield Oct. 22 and it will offer members of the community the chance to get free health screenings and kidney care education during the mobile testing center’s stop at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

The tour aims to raise awareness of risk factors that can lead to chronic kidney disease which includes obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and also family history of kidney failure.

According to DaVita, 15% of the country’s population has chronic kidney disease, with higher rates in Black and Hispanic communities, and the disease often flies under the radar until symptoms become severe.

Treating kidney health, and related conditions like diabetes and hypertension, the disease’s progress can be slowed or prevented, the release said.

The free health screenings include:

A fingerstick glucose test to understand diabetes risk

A blood pressure reading for hypertension awareness

Body measurements such as height, weight, waist and body mass index (BMI)

An optional blood draw, which offers an in-depth measure of kidney function

Each screening is followed by a personal and confidential patient result review with qualified nurse practitioners

DaVita’s free mobile testing center’s health screenings will be happening Sunday, Oct. 22 during the Bakersfield Fall Home Shows at the Kern County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A second chance to get health screenings will be available on Monday, Oct. 23 at Fun Fest at Murray Family Farms, located at 6700 General Beale Road from 1 to 6 p.m.