George the Giant brings his museum of oddities back to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Performance artist George McArthur, professionally known as George the Giant, is bringing his Strange Museum of Oddities & Wonders back to Bakersfield for three weekends to show off his collection of bizarre and unusual exhibits.

The museum opens tonight at 2007 H St., next to the Fox Theater.

Admission is $5 for self-guided tours and $25 for private tours, which are limited to 20 guests per tour.

The private tours run between 60 to 90 minutes and are guided by George himself.

Self-guided tours are available Oct. 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26, from 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and 2 to 10 p.m. Saturdays.

Private tours are available the Oct. 17 and 24 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 11, 12, 18, 19 and 25 at 11 p.m.

McArthur has appeared on “America’s Got Talent”, the Tim Burton film “Big Fish” and TV show “1000 Ways to Die.” Performing since 1991, he does a sideshow act that includes sword swallowing and comedy.