George Lopez returns to Bakersfield in March

Comedian George Lopez poses next to his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during dedication ceremonies in Los Angeles Wednesday, March 29, 2006. Lopez is the co-creator, writer, producer and star of the ABC situation comedy, “George Lopez.” (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The legendary comedian George Lopez is bringing his new “OMG Hi! Comedy Tour” to Bakersfield’s Mechanics Bank Arena in March.

Lopez is know for several comedy specials, albums, movies and television, including his self-named show “George Lopez”. Lopez has even voice of many animated characters including Zook from “Gnome Alone”, Grouchy in “The Smurfs” and Rafael from the movies “Rio” and “Rio 2”.

In 2015 Lopez starred in and produced the movie “Spare Parts”, a film based on a true story of a undocumented Mexican-American teenagers in Pheonix, Ariz., who build a robot to win the national robotics competition.

Tickets go on sale Friday and Lopez will be performing on March 19.

Tickets will be available on AXS.com and at the Mechanics Bank Arena box office.