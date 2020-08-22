GEO Group to layoff nearly 100 employees from McFarland Female Reentry Facility

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

McFarland Female Reentry Facility / Photo: GEO Group

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — GEO Secure Services says it will layoff about 100 employees from a women’s facility it operates in McFarland after the state ended its contract with the prison operator.

The GEO Group said it will layoff 97 employees from its McFarland Female Reentry Facility located at 104 Taylor St. In a letter to the county, the company says it will need to conduct the layoffs after the state’s “unexpected early termination of its contract with GEO Group Inc.”

The GEO Group is the second largest employer in McFarland and operates the Mesa Verde Detention Center in Bakersfield. 17 News has reached out to the City of McFarland for comment.

Layoffs will be completed by Sept. 30, the company said.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News