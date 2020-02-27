GEO Group files appeal with City of McFarland after Planning Commission voted against ICE detention centers

GEO Group filed an appeal on Wednesday with the City of McFarland after the Planning Commission recently voted against allowing GEO to turn two prisons into ICE detention centers.

Last week, a motion to change the use of the Central Valley and Golden State facilities failed on a 2-2 vote, with one commissioner absent. The company aims to present its ICE detention center permit to the City Council.

The GEO Group is the second-largest employer in McFarland. The company already operates Mesa Verde detention center in Bakersfield with 400 beds, and it wanted to add more than a thousand in McFarland.