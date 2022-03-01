BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A big gift for the Bakersfield Homeless Center to help it serve its residents was delivered Tuesday by the GEO Group.

After the 17 News toy drive to replace toys lost in a fire for the homeless center wrapped up Monday, the GEO Group asked the center what else it needed, besides toys.



Tuesday, $10,000 dollars worth of essential supplies were unloaded at the center on East Truxtun Avenue.

The GEO Group dropped off refrigerators, microwaves and other small appliances, along with cleaning supplies, and blankets for our community’s most vulnerable.

“Those are things that we don’t always get a lot of, and this truck is full of those today – a great support system for our clients,” said Bakersfield Homeless Center CEO Lauren Skidmore.

The donation also included basketballs, footballs and school supplies for children housed at the center.