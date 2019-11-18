GEO announces layoffs at correctional facility in Adelanto; notice possibly sent to Kern County by mistake

GEO Secure Services has announced layoffs at a correctional facility in Adelanto, CA.

The company said in a WARN notice that it will be laying off 141 people at its Desert View Community Correctional Facility, located at 10405 Rancho Road. The layoffs are expected to begin as soon as Jan. 15. The majority of the layoffs — 85 of them — are correctional officers.

Kathleen Krause, clerk for the Kern County Board of Supervisors, said the notice was sent to Supervisor Mick Gleason despite the fact that the facility is outside Kern County.

Krause said the county was not able to confirm whether the letter was sent to Kern County by mistake, so the notice will be on the board agenda for the next meeting, scheduled for Dec. 10.

GEO Group has historically run the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield along with a few other private prisons in the county.