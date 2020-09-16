Gender reveal smoke bombs found outside main gate of Wind Wolves Preserve

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wind Wolves Preserve said gender reveal smoke bombs were recently found just outside of the main gate of the preserve.

These kinds of explosives have been determined by state officials to be the cause of the El Dorado Fire, which has burned more than 14,000 acres in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Wind Wolves is asking attendees to be careful to avoid bringing any items into the preserve that could start a fire.

“Please help protect Wind Wolves Preserve and our community from wildfire risk. Do not use smoking devices, including cigarettes, smoke bombs, or fireworks, on or near the preserve,” Wind Wolves said in a social media post today.