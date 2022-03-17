BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The past two weeks at the pump might be summed up best in the words of George Wright.

“It’s ridiculous,” Wright said. “It’s really hurting the boss, I can tell you that.”

Wright drives for Fleet Towing Services. During a fill-up, he made his worries clear.

“Fleet’s hurting because of gas prices, I know that,” Wright said.

Across Kern County, and across California, transportation companies are reckoning with gas nearing 6 dollars per gallon.

“I think small businesses are going to face what I would call an existential crisis in the next few weeks as gas prices continue to accelerate,” associate professor of economics Dr. Richard Gearhart said.

For companies that rely heavily on transportation, a rise or fall in gas could be critical.

“The problem is a lot of small businesses operate on thin margins,” Gearhart said. “They operate on two to three percent profit margins, which is not a lot.”

Loren Hampton drives for Cox Petroleum Transport. To fill up an oil transport truck like his, the cost is staggering.

“It’s going to cost, to fill up an over-the-road truck — about 200 gallons of gas — pushing six or seven dollars a gallon, you can do the math right there,” Hampton said. “It’s a lot of money.”

When transportation companies feel the pinch, consumers see it on the shelves.

“Kern County produces a lot of milk,” Hampton said. “With those guys transporting milk (struggling), it’s just going to drive the milk prices higher.”