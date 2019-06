BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A backhoe hit a gas line Monday in the Oildale area, prompting authorities to provide traffic control as the leak is fixed, officers said.

The California Highway Patrol was called around 1 p.m. to Pine Meadow and Merle Haggard drives, east of Airport Drive and south of Petrol Road, according to officers.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.