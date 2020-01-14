Gas leak, related power outage affecting nearly 2,400 customers reported in Ridgecrest

A gas leak and related power outages are affecting several thousand residents and businesses Tuesday afternoon in Ridgecrest.

Ridgecrest police says a gas leak was reported at South Downs Street and West Church Avenue.

Southern California Edison has shut off power in the area as crews work on repairs. The outage is affecting 2,392 customers. SCE estimates power will be restored by 7 p.m.

You are asked to avoid the area.

The police department advises residents, if they are picking up their children from Charter School, to pick them up from west of the Kerr McGee baseball fields using West Upjohn Avenue, heading north on Abigail Street.