Gas leak near Highland High School causes road closures in northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A construction company hit a six-inch gas line on Panorama Drive that is causing road closures in northeast Bakersfield, according to police.

The gas leak broke out in the 5100 block of Panorama Drive around 12:40 p.m. Bakersfield police said they are not worried about the natural gas leak settling. The fire department evacuated 150 feet in all directions, including homes in the area. PG&E is assessing the situation and how to control the leak. There are no injuries reported.

Highland High School was informed of the gas leak.