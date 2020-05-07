Gas leak forces street closures in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A gas leak has forced the closure of several intersections Thursday afternoon in Northwest Bakersfield and repairs could take several hours to complete.

Bakersfield police say the gas leak is in the 9600 block of Brimhall Road and repairs will keep some roads closed until about 7:30 p.m. You are asked to avoid the area.

Police said Calloway Drive is closed between Slikker Drive and Marby Grange Way. Brimhall Road is closed between Piper Glenn Drive and Harvest Creek Road.

Kern County Fire and repair crews are at the intersection at Calloway and Brimhall.