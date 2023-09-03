BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you want to be the next pro bull-riding champion, you have to train, and that’s the goal of Gary Leffew’s Bull Riding School.

As a rider, Leffew is a 19-time bull riding world champion, but as a teacher, he’s trained 26 world champions.

Leffew claims bull riding was the best 20 years of his life, and said the key to being the best is simple: it takes grit.

“You only got to work eight seconds a day. Where are you going to find a job like that?” Leffew told 17 News. “When you got an 1800-pound mad bull waiting for you everyday, you better have your mind right. If you can’t wait to get out there and get on it, you’re alright. If you’re dreading it, it’s not going to be good, because the fear of failure will kill you in this game.”

If you’re interested in learning to be a bull rider under Leffew’s instruction, visit Gary Leffew’s Bull Riding website.