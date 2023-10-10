BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The bronze Garth Brooks Statue that once stood inside the Crystal Palace has officially left the building.

A team came to Bakersfield on Tuesday to move the statue that was unveiled at the Legends in Bronze concert at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace on May 25, 2005 — when Garth Brooks famously dropped to one knee and proposed to fellow superstar Trisha Yearwood.

Owens made a promise to Brooks back then to bequeath the bronze statue – worth an undisclosed many tens of thousands of dollars – to his friend.

The statue is being moved to Brooks’ soon-to-open, four-story bar and honky-tonk on South Broadway in Nashville, which will be called Friends in Low Places.

Brooks is expected to open the club with a concert Nov. 24, but nothing has officially been announced.