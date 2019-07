More details about performance to be revealed Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Country music superstar Garth Brooks announced he will perform at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace for his second stop on his Dive Bar Tour.

In a Facebook video, Brooks said he will perform at the Crystal Palace, but no other details were released. Brooks said radio station KUZZ will announce more details Tuesday morning.

The Second #DiveBarTour Stop Announcing: The NEXT stop on the #DiveBarTour is … love, g #StudioG Posted by Garth Brooks on Monday, July 29, 2019

Brooks proposed to his wife, Trisha Yearwoood, at the venue in May of 2005. They got married in December of that year.