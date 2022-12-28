BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has lost one of its best. Garry Davis, who was a sergeant in the homicide division, as well as in search-and-rescue, died Dec. 20 at the age of 76 after a long fight with Parkinson’s disease and other ailments, his family said.

Davis grew up in Wasco and Tehachapi, where he was student body president. He and his twin brother Jerry both worked in law enforcement.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood remembered Garry Davis as an intelligent but caring cop.

“Garry was very compassionate,” he said. “He empathized with people really well. He worked homicide for a long time. When he interviewed homicide suspects and or victims, you couldn’t tell which was which because of his demeanor. He could empathize with both and get what he wanted out of the suspect. He was remarkable.”

Garry Davis is survived by his wife of 57 years, Merry, his daughter Stacy and her family, numerous grandchildren and his dog Wesley. Remembrances may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

At his request, no services will be held.