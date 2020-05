BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Social distancing didn’t stop Garden Pathways from honoring local heroes during the pandemic.

Garden Pathways’ Heart for Bakersfield fundraiser was held virtually Tuesday. 17’s Madde Janssen was the emcee.

It was a chance to honor those who have proven to be heroes from the healthcare field, to education to volunteers.

The money raised goes toward mentoring and education programs for kids and adults through Garden Pathways.