BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After breaking Garces Memorial’s career goal record (80) and tying the school’s single-season goal record (43) in 2021, Alexander Halevy was named Gatorade California Boys Soccer Player of the Year this morning.

The award, which recognizes excellence on and off the field, distinguishes Halevy as the States’s best soccer player.

Past winners of this prestigious honor include soccer greats: Alexi Lalas, Abby Wambach, and Jack Harrison.