Garces Memorial students collect donations, supplies for Creek Fire victims

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local students reached out to help those affected by the Creek Fire. Students from Garces High School’s Interact Club collected items and donations. They worked with the East Bakersfield Rotary Club to make the delivery and drive possible.

The students collected items like cleaning supplies, clothing, food and more. They packed everything into a car to be taken to those devastated by the fire.

Garces Interact Club member Addisyn McMurtrey said she wanted to do what she could to help the fire victims.

“My family has a house in Bass Lake and we were afraid that our cabin was going to be hurt, but it wasn’t. So I couldn’t even imagine the families who did, their houses did get destroyed and so I just wanted to do whatever I could to provide for those people,” said McMurtrey.