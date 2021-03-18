Garces Memorial prepares for Friday night game against Tulare Union

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After sitting on the sidelines for more than a year, Garces Memorial High School is set to host its first football game Friday night. The Rams will face a tough Tulare Union team at Sam Tobias Field as they usher in Kern’s first-ever spring football season.

“The kids are pumped up, and I think the fans are excited,” said Garces Memorial Head Football Coach Paul Golla. “The community is thrilled to get back and watch these kids.”

The school is set to sell five-hundred tickets for the game. Two-hundred of them will be set aside for the opposing team. Fans that are unable to attend in-person can watch the game live on Garces Athletics YouTube page.