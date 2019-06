The high school graduation season kicked Tuesday night at the Rabobank Convention Center.

Friends and family members packed the center to cheer for their favorite graduating Ram of the class of 2019.

It’s a time to celebrate, but also a bittersweet moment for graduates entering life post high school.

“I’m really excited to move on to the next chapter, but I’m going to miss my friends and my teachers that I’ve had here for the past four years,” graduate Sophie Bouldoukian said.