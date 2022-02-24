BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During National Future Farmers of America Week, the Garces Memorial High School FFA program celebrated with a blessing of the animals on Thursday morning.

The school day started with with an all school pet blessing. Students and staff were invited to bring their pet to school to receive a special blessing. Dozens of dogs and even a lamb were part of the event.

On Friday students will wrap up National FFA Week with the whole school in their best western flair and an all school Barn Dance.