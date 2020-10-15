Garces Memorial High School to resume in-person instruction on Oct. 28

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Garces Memorial High School will resume in-person instruction on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The school made the announcement in a press release on Thursday.

Distance learning will still be an option for families who do not feel ready to resume in-person instruction.

Faculty and staff have been working on a safe reopening plan for the past six months, according to GMHS. They will modify classroom spaces and ensure necessary sanitation supplies are always on hand.

Several safety measures will be in place when students return to campus. All students will have their temperature checked before each class period and every desk will be sanitized at the end of each class period. Everyone on campus, including students, staff and visitors, will be required to wear a face mask at all times. Social distancing will also be strictly enforced during break and lunch periods. GMHS also noted that the entire campus will be sanitized at the end of each day and sanitation stations will be restocked.

For more on Garces’ reopening plan, visit here.