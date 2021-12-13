Garces Memorial High School teams up with Bakersfield Homeless Shelter to give the gift of giving to families in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Every year during Christmas the Bakersfield Homeless Shelter hosts the “Adopt a Family” program, and this year one of the donors is Garces Memorial High School.

The students at Garces adopted families and loaded gifts up to be delivered last week.

“We at Garces have adopted 17 local families to organize with each homeroom class and provide Christmas present for them, so that they can have a wonderful Christmas season this year,” said J.P Etcheverry, a student at Garces.

Each homeroom class was assigned a family and students in those classes brought gifts for local families.

The “Adopt a Family” program consists of choosing a family, buying some or all gifts on the family’s wish list. Helping give the gift of giving to family in need during the holiday season.

