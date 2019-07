BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Kern County has proposed an agreement lasting 20 years and worth nearly $220 million with the Tejon Indian Tribe to provide services for the planned casino, concert and hotel complex south of Bakersfield.

The proposed agreement, which goes before the Board of Supervisors July 23, would provide more than $13 million for a joint sheriff's and fire substation, fund a new sheriff's academy and add other resources for the planned Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, county documents say.