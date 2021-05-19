Garces Memorial High School holds graduation ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Garces Memorial High School seniors got the chance to accept their diplomas during an in-person graduation ceremony last night.

The ceremony took place at the Sam Tobias field in Northeast Bakersfield. The school celebrated with speeches from students and staff and the ceremony even included a dance performance.

Hundreds of eager parents packed the stands as graduates took the field.in a heartwarming ceremony many graduates say they’ll never forget.

“Especially this year with the pandemic. We started off online wondering if we’re ever going to be back on campus,” said graduate Sarah Machado. “Just being here is amazing. It’s so great, it feels like we’re a family and I’m so grateful for that.”