Garces Memorial High School holds donation drive for Alliance Against Family Violence and Assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Students from Garces Memorial High School held a campus-wide toiletry drive before winter break for the Alliance Against Family Violence and Assault.

The students collected two carloads full of toiletries to donate to the center in just over a week and a half, according to GMHS. The drive was led by junior class vice president Sophia Curutchague.

The Alliance serves more than 2,000 domestic violence and 600 sexual assault survivors in Kern County. Many women and children escape their situations without necessities.