Garces Memorial High School holding annual Holy Smoke BBQ next month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Garces Memorial High School is still holding its annual Holy Smoke BBQ fundraiser this year, albeit with a few changes.

The event will be held on Oct. 15 at the school football field, located at 2800 Loma Linda Dr. Customers can opt for drive-thru or delivery to a location of their choice, depending on the number of tickets purchased.

The school said those who purchase fewer than 10 tickets will only be able to get drive-thru service. Those who purchase 10 or more tickets can have the meals delivered.

Tickets are $35 per person and must be purchased by Oct. 8. To purchase tickets or for more information, call 661-327-2578 or visit garces.org.