Garces Memorial High School graduate to run 12-hour marathon in support of those battling cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A Garces Memorial High School graduate will be running a 12-hour marathon by himself to honor those battling cancer.

Jack Tobias, who graduated in 2018, plans to run the marathon at Sam Tobias Field, located on the Garces’ campus, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Tobias’ 52-year-old mother, Susan Etcheverry Tobias, was diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago. Since then, Tobias has been fundraising not just for her, but for anyone suffering from cancer.

Money raised on Saturday will go to the Kern County Cancer Foundation. Tobias is asking for either a flat donation or a donations-per-mile-ran. To donate, visit Kerncountycancerrunwalk.dojiggy.com/jacktobias.