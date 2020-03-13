All Catholic schools in Kern County closing for next two weeks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All Catholic schools in the county are closing for the next two weeks at the direction of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Garces Memorial High School announced Friday its students will take online classes during that time period, school spokeswoman Mary Kate Paquette said. Classes will resume Monday, March 30.

“To make the transition to online learning as smooth as possible, students spent time in each of their classes over the last few days logging onto the app and signing into a class meeting with each of their teachers,” Paquette said in a release.