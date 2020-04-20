Garces Memorial High School announce plans for summer school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Garces Memorial High School will offer a summer session for students entering grades five through 12 in the academic year 2020-2021.

The campus says their hope is to be back in session for summer school, but if that is not the case due to COVID-19, they will have virtual classrooms ready to go beginning June 1st.

GMHS mentioned they will facilitate math, science, social studies and Spanish classes to their students. There is an extensive list of non-credit courses as well from SAT prep, web design, dance and more.

For 5th through 8th graders there are two, two-week sessions available. Kids can take core classes like math and modern language, STEM classes and other fun courses like roller coaster design, photography and web design, says GMHS.

For more information on the course catalog and to register, click here.