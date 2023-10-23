BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Garces Memorial High School is set to honor three local business people at the 15th annual Hall of Honor on Nov. 16 at Luigi’s Warehouse, according to a news release from the school.

The Garces Alumni Board will honor four community members and one family for their contributions to Garces Memorial.

This year’s inductees include:

Damon Culberston – Sangera Automotive Group – Mercedes Benz & Subaru

Steve Lewis (class of 1964) – Steven P. Lewis Investments

Rich Romo, (class of 1970) – Colombo Construction

Jeremy Tobias, (class of 1984) – CEO of Community Action Partnership of Kern

The Alumni Legacy Award will be awarded to the Laura and Mike Etcheverry Family (Etcheverry Bodyworks).

Tickets to the event will run you $100 and can be purchased at Garces Memorial High School or online at the high school’s website.

Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. The awards ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Luigi’s located at 725 E. 19th Street. Proceeds will benefit the Garces Memorial Alumni Scholarship Fund.