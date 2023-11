BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Garces Memorial High School held its 15th annual Hall of Honor event at Luigi’s warehouse Thursday evening.

The event honored alumni who have made a significant impact and contributions to the mission of Garces Memorial High School.

Four individuals and one family were honored:

Damon Culbertson

Steve Lewis

Rich Romo

Jeremy Tobias

The Alumni Legacy Award was presented to the Laura & Mike Etcheverry Family.