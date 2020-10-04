Garces Memorial graduate runs 12-hour marathon to raise money for those battling cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Garces Memorial High School graduate turned baseball coach ran a 12-hour marathon on Saturday to help raise money to fight cancer.

Jack Tobias, who graduated in 2018, finished the marathon at Garces’ Sam Tobias Field, named after his grandfather, to honor those battling cancer. Tobias hit the 30-mile mark by the end of the marathon.

The high school’s football team has held a marathon fundraiser for the Kern County Cancer Foundation every year. Tobias had already ran in two of them when his mom was diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago.

This year’s fundraiser got canceled due to COVID-19, but that didn’t stop him from pushing forward to support the foundation. Tobias started fundraising about a week ago and has already raised more than $10,000.

“I had no clue, I didn’t know what to expect, the leader of the foundation didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “I mean I thought I was going to raise like a thousand dollars or something like that but this is insane.”

To donate to the foundation, visit https://bit.ly/3jw1XSs.