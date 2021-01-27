Garces Hwy. Viaduct, which will carry high-speed trains over highway, has been completed

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority announced today that the Garces Highway Viaduct west of Delano has been completed.

The Authority said the viaduct, which will carry high-speed trains over Garces Highway, is the second structure to be completed in Construction Package 4, the 22-mile stretch of high-speed rail from one mile north of the Tulare-Kern County line to Poplar Avenue.

“Completion of the Garces Highway Viaduct is a great way to kick off another year of construction,” said Garth Fernandez, the Authority’s interim Central Valley regional director. “Thanks to the hard work of our construction crews, this project segment is on schedule and we expect to see several more structures completed in Kern County this year.”

The Garces Highway Viaduct is located three miles west of Highway 43 along Garces Highway near Scofield Avenue. The project also realigned Scofield Avenue parallel to the high-speed rail line.

The viaduct is nearly 102 feet long and is nearly 53 feet wide with a vertical clearance of more than 15 feet, according to the Authority.

The Authority said it anticipates completing all projects in Construction Package 4 to be completed by early 2022.