BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Garces Memorial High School hosted its annual pet blessing event Thursday.

The event is part of FFA week at Garces Memorial High School.

Blessing animals is a tradition that dates back to ancient times when owners sought divine help for their animals, according to organizers.

It wasn’t just dogs and cats blessed in Thursday’s event, those beloved FFA animals and a tortoise were included as well.

About 50 animals were blessed at the ceremony.