Garces got your goat: ‘Frosty’ nominated as Show Goat of the Year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frosty the show goat has a very shiny coat, and his legs are trim and his head is strong, and his neck gracefully long.

Frosty, just one of six goats nominated in the country for “Show Goat of the Year,” is being cheered on by Garces Memorial High School after being named Grand Champion at the 2021 California Youth Ag Expo.

Reese Turman, a junior at Garces, and her goat are the only nominees from the Golden State, and Garces is hoping the community will show its support.

