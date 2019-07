BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Garces Memorial High School is continuing to collect bottles and jugs of water to bring to Ridgecrest this weekend following last week’s powerful earthquakes.

Mercy Hospital Southwest has donated 300 gallons to the water drive.

The deadline for donations was moved to Friday due to the amount of water that’s been received.

Donation can be dropped off at 101 Pasatiempo Drive, across from the Garces football field.