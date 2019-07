BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Garces Memorial High School is asking residents to donate bottles and jugs of water that will be delivered to residents in Ridgecrest and Trona impacted by last week’s earthquakes.

Donations can be delivered to Rosanne Lafever at 101 Pasatiempo Drive, across the street from the football field, school officials said.

The water will be delivered sometime between Wednesday through Friday.