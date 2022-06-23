BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An area in Bakersfield where the homeless population sets up encampments has been fenced up for renovations.

The Garces Circle is currently undergoing renovation by Clean California. Temporary fences were put up around the landmark and the state has left signs reading “No trespassing is allowed.”

The city has been given a $1.5 million grant that will be used toward public art installation, landscaping, lighting, and enhanced bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

It’s not clear when the project will be completed.